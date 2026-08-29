Who was Manjeet Kaur? Punjabi influencer dies at PGI weeks after allegedly being ‘tied to tree, set on fire’ in Morinda

Punjabi social media influencer Manjeet Kaur, 28, died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on August 26, nearly two months after she was allegedly abducted, assaulted and set on fire in Morinda.

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Police have registered a case of kidnapping and murder against two persons named by Kaur’s family and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

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Kaur, who hailed from Kharar, had around 1.46 lakh followers on Instagram and nearly 4,000 subscribers on YouTube. Her social media posts included reels promoting cosmetic products and videos featuring popular Punjabi and Haryanvi songs. She is survived by her seven-year-old son.

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What happened to Manjeet Kaur?

According to a complaint filed by her mother, Kanta Devi, the incident took place on July 3. Devi told police that two acquaintances, identified as Shubhi and Pinda, allegedly called Kaur to a location near a liquor shop in Sector 34, Chandigarh.

The mother alleged that the two took Kaur in a car to Morinda, where she was assaulted, tied to a mulberry tree and allegedly set on fire.

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A friend reportedly reached the spot, found Kaur engulfed in flames and used a blanket to extinguish the fire. She was first taken to a hospital in Morinda and later shifted to Max Hospital, Mohali. She was subsequently referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she was admitted on July 9.

Kaur reportedly regained consciousness on August 5. Her family alleged that she wanted to give a statement to the police but that no police officer reached the hospital at the time. She died during treatment on August 26.

Family alleges police negligence

Kaur’s mother has accused Kharar Sadar police of failing to record her daughter’s statement when she was conscious.

The family said a statement from Kaur could have provided crucial leads in the case. A daily diary entry was reportedly made at the PGI police post in connection with the matter.

However, Kharar DSP Ishan Singla denied the allegations of police inaction, saying the police had assisted the family.

“Since the place of occurrence falls under Chandigarh jurisdiction, the action was to be taken by Chandigarh Police. Kharar police provided full assistance to the victim’s mother, took her to the concerned police station, and facilitated the registration of the FIR in Chandigarh,” Singla said.

Chandigarh Police register murder case

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed that a case had been registered on the complaint of Kaur’s mother.

“A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered after receiving the deceased’s mother’s complaint,” she said.

The FIR was registered at Sector 34 police station under Sections 140(1) (kidnapping), 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), SHO Inspector Shadi Lal said.

DSP (South) Gurjeet Kaur said police had obtained clues about the suspects and were conducting raids to arrest them.

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage and other evidence along the route from Sector 34 to Morinda and questioning people known to Kaur to establish the sequence of events and determine the motive.

The allegations made by Kaur’s family have not yet been established in court, and the exact circumstances and motive behind her death remain under investigation.