Why are Chandigarh Tricity homes getting costlier as fewer buyers make bigger deals?

A joint CII-Knight Frank report released this week named Chandigarh Tricity among India’s 11 fastest-appreciating property markets, with residential prices rising 63 per cent between 2021 and 2026 — outpacing even Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, which collectively recorded a 42 per cent rise over the same period.

For investors, this is validation. For the lakhs of salaried residents, government employees and young families who live here but do not yet own property, it is a verdict.

Advertisement

What the data says

The national report's finding is anchored in local numbers that The Tribune has tracked closely. Chandigarh's stamp duty collections surged 41 per cent to a record Rs 348.23 crore in FY 2025-26 from Rs 247.02 crore in FY 2023-24.

Advertisement

Total transaction value held near Rs 6,881 crore, but registered documents collapsed 39 per cent, from 12,040 to just 7,311. The arithmetic is stark: far fewer people are buying, yet the government is collecting record revenue. Average deal sizes have risen sharply.

At the extreme, a house in Sector 9-A registered for Rs 126 crore — the city’s all-time record — in August 2025. Another in the same block fetched Rs 108.5 crore four months later. A 2BHK CHB flat in Sector 63 cleared auction at Rs 1.92 crore this month. The same CHB auction saw 12 of 14 properties receive zero bids.

Advertisement

Why prices keep rising

Three forces compound each other. First, Chandigarh simply cannot grow outward. Fixed boundaries, Le Corbusier’s master plan and no scope for expansion mean every property that comes to market in a heritage sector is genuinely irreplaceable. Scarcity is structural and permanent.

Second, ultra-high-net-worth buyers from across North India treat premium Chandigarh addresses as generational wealth stores -- not homes to live in. Governance quality, green cover, functional infrastructure and a cultural cachet unmatched by any comparable city make Sectors 5, 8 and 9 effectively recession-proof wealth assets. Demand from this class does not respond to interest rates or market cycles.

Third, Collector rate revisions — made to track rising transaction values — cascade through the entire market. Every revision lifts the floor cost of registering any property anywhere in the city, dragging outer-sector prices upward on the coattails of Sector 9 luxury deals.

Who pays the price

Chandigarh’s workforce — teachers, doctors, Central Government staff, small traders, defence personnel — carries the full cost of a boom driven by buyers who mostly live elsewhere.

An EMI on Rs 1.92 crore for a non-premium 2BHK runs approximately Rs 1.68 lakh per month at current rates. A Group B Central Government officer takes home roughly Rs 75,000. The gap is unbridgeable. For those who cannot buy, rents have followed prices upward, with a standard 2BHK now typically commanding Rs 28,000-35,000 monthly -- up sharply from two years ago.

What needs to happen

Three steps are both necessary and achievable. Collector rates in outer sectors must be decoupled from luxury-sector benchmarks through a tiered zonal system, stopping Sector 9 deals from inflating costs in Sector 44.

CHB reserve prices must be reset using actual buyer affordability, not Collector rates. Zero bids are a policy failure, not a market signal. And Chandigarh’s workforce housing problem cannot be solved within Chandigarh’s boundaries.

Coordinated Tricity planning, connecting affordable supply in Mohali and Panchkula to city employment through public transit, is the only structural answer — one that GMADA, HUDA and the UT Administration have discussed for decades.

The 63 per cent price rise is a market achievement. Deciding who it works for — investors, or the people who actually live here — is a policy choice.