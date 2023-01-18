Why no Sikh Vice Chancellor at Panjab University in 76 years: SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 17

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has decried the “brazen communal discrimination practised in Panjab University, as not even a single Sikh has been appointed its Vice Chancellor since 1947”.

He has demanded that a deserving and eminent Sikh academics should be made the Vice Chancellor now that the post has fallen vacant following the resignation of Prof Raj Kumar.

In a letter to the Vice-President of India and PU Chancellor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Badal said, “It is shocking that in nearly 76 years of Independent India, this university, named after a state, which is not only the birth place but also the cradle of Sikhism, has not had a single Vice Chancellor belonging to this community. It’s like the Benaras or the Aligarh Muslim universities or the Oxford and Harvard universities never having a Hindu, a Muslim or a Christian, respectively, as their Vice Chancellor.”

Badal also said the discrimination was not limited to the appointment of Vice Chancellors but also ran right down the line. “Of the 36 nominated members to the University Senate, just two are Sikhs. There is no Sikh among the 14 holding key academic or administrative posts, including the Dean, University Instructions, Controller, Exams; FDO, SVC, Dean, Students Welfare. At present, for the first time, neither the VC nor the Registrar of the university is from the Sikh community. Worse, a vast majority of those appointed to these key positions are not even Punjabis.”