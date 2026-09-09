Ola, Uber, Rapido, InDrive barred in Chandigarh: What commuters need to know

With the UT State Transport Authority (STA) suspending the licences of Uber and Rapido on Tuesday, all four major app-based cab aggregators — Ola, InDrive, Uber and Rapido — now stand barred from operating in Chandigarh.

Ola was suspended on June 17, while InDrive was suspended on August 10. Only Bharat Taxi, run by Sahkari Taxi Cooperative Limited, remains functional.

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Here is a complete breakdown of the crisis and its fallout for lakhs of daily commuters.

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What has happened

In four separate orders over three months, the STA has suspended every major cab aggregator operating in the UT for six months each:

Ola (ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd): Licence suspended on June 17, 2026, till December 2026.

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InDrive (Indsystems IT Private Limited): Licence suspended on August 10, 2026, till February 2027.

Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd: Licence suspended on September 8, 2026, till March 2027.

Rapido (Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd): Licence suspended on September 8, 2026, till March 2027.

The orders were passed under Rule 17 of the Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025, which empowers the Licensing Authority to suspend or cancel an aggregator's licence for non-compliance with the rules.

Why has action been taken?

The orders, accessed by The Tribune, cite a nearly identical pattern of violations across all companies:

Failure to provide drivers with the mandated health and term insurance cover. In the case of Rapido, insurance was found restricted to accidental death/injury only — short of what the Rules require.

Non-implementation of the fare structure notified by the Chandigarh Administration on July 7, 2025, with both Uber and Rapido found overcharging commuters in violation of Rule 14(iii), which bars aggregators from charging above the fixed fare.

Forcing drivers onto a subscription or prepaid recharge model, flagged repeatedly by transport unions as a rules violation.

Local offices found “closed/locked” during surprise inspections. Uber’s Sector 47-C office and Rapido’s Sector 32-D office were both found shut on three visits in May 2026. A Speed Post notice to Uber's office came back marked “unclaimed.”

Attachment of non-commercial (private) vehicles to the platforms, which is barred under Chandigarh rules.

Repeated failure to submit satisfactory compliance reports despite show-cause notices, multiple meetings chaired by the STA Secretary, and assurances given as recently as August-end 2026.

STA Secretary Nitish Singla, referring to the orders passed against Uber and Rapido, said, “Both companies were given sufficient opportunity to comply with provisions relating to driver health and term insurance, training and the notified fare structure, but they wilfully failed to do so despite considerable time having elapsed.”

Who is behind the action and who is affected?

The suspension orders have been issued by Nitish Singla, Secretary, State Transport Authority, Chandigarh, who is the Licensing Authority under the 2025 Rules. The action follows sustained complaints from the Chandigarh Cab Driver Union, Tricity Cab Drivers Welfare Association and other transport bodies over the past year.

The four aggregator companies whose cabs and bike-taxis can no longer legally operate in the UT are affected by the orders. The move also affects lakhs of Chandigarh residents who rely on app-based cabs for daily commuting, airport runs and last-mile connectivity.

With all four major platforms suspended, Bharat Taxi is now the only major alternative.

Drivers call it a victory

The crackdown comes against the backdrop of an indefinite strike for over 100 days by hundreds of cab drivers, who have accused the aggregators of unethical and unfair trade practices.

The protesting drivers alleged that the companies were fleecing commuters through unauthorised fare hikes while failing to compensate drivers as per the rates fixed under the Rules.

Several drivers described the suspension orders as a “victory of good over evil,” saying the Administration had finally acted on their long-pending demands.

What does it mean for commuters?

With Ola, InDrive, Uber and Rapido all off the roads, ride availability is expected to tighten sharply, particularly during peak hours and for airport or inter-city trips. Commuters who relied on these apps for price comparison and quick availability will now have a single dominant platform, Bharat Taxi, besides local taxi stands and public transport.

The Administration has directed all vehicle owners attached to the suspended platforms not to accept bookings through these apps within Chandigarh, warning of challaning and impounding for violations. Commuters have been advised against booking rides on the suspended apps.

What next?

The six-month suspension periods can be revisited only if the companies demonstrate full compliance with the 2025 Rules -- including driver insurance, training, fare implementation and functional local offices — and the STA is satisfied on review.

Uber and Rapido have not indicated whether they will challenge the orders; Rapido had earlier sought application of the Centre's MVAG 2025 guidelines instead of Chandigarh's own Rules, a plea the STA did not accept as compliance.

The Administration is expected to lean on Bharat Taxi and conventional taxi services to absorb demand.

What should commuters do?

Do not book rides through Ola, InDrive, Uber or Rapido apps within Chandigarh; such bookings are not authorised and vehicles risk being impounded.

Use Bharat Taxi (Sahkari Taxi Cooperative Ltd) or registered local taxi/auto services for now.

Watch for further Administration advisories on alternative arrangements, especially for airport and outstation travel.

Chandigarh's cab aggregators — At a glance

Company Suspended on Till Core violations Ola (ANI Technologies) June 17, 2026 December 2026 Aggregator Policy non-implementation amid drivers' unrest InDrive (Indsystems IT Private Limited) August 10, 2026 February 2027 Rules non-compliance Uber India Systems September 8, 2026 March 2027 No insurance proof, fare violation, overcharging, office locked, non-commercial vehicles Rapido (Roppen Transportation) September 8, 2026 March 2027 Inadequate insurance, fare violation, office locked, sought Central rules over UT rules

Legal basis: Rule 17, Chandigarh Administration Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025

Only aggregator currently operating: Bharat Taxi (Sahkari Taxi Cooperative Ltd)