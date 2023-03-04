Widow gets pension after five decades

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 3

Amarjit Kaur (80), a resident of Sanghol, Fatehgarh Sahib, got her family pension after five decades of struggle.

Her case was being heard in the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) Chandigarh, vide OA 154/2017. Her late husband Cpl Baldev S Goraya had served in the Indian Air Force (IAF) from 14.3.1956 to 25.6.66 (10 yrs) and was transferred to reservist list. He kept attending all training duties regularly as per instructions and had completed 14 yrs and 22 days of pensionable service, when he was sent home on discharge against his wish, without pension. Baldev died on 5.9.2002.

Kaur’s counsel RN Ojha said, “Goraya was sent home against his wishes, otherwise, he could have completed 15 yrs of service for the pension.

He was denied this opportunity willfully and IAF wasted his 14 yrs dedicated service to the nation”. The case was decided in favour of Kaur on December 16, 2022.