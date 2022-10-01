Mohali: Wife, 3 kin booked for abetting suicide

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 30

The police booked the wife and her three relatives on abetment to suicide after a 32-year-old man hanged himself to death from a window of his room in Tasimbli village today.

The victim, Harvinder Singh, was having a marital discord and his brother-in-laws had allegedly beat him up on September 28. The deceased has a three-year-old daughter who lives with her mother.

A case was registered against the victim’s wife and relatives Mariner Singh, Jagtar Singh and Vicky under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC on the basis of an alleged suicide note.

The body was handed over to the victim’s kin after a post-mortem examination.

