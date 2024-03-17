Wife, cousin get life term for man’s murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

A local court has sentenced a woman and her brother-in-law to undergo life imprisonment for killing her husband three years ago.

The police had stated that Rajiv, the convict, was allegedly having an illicit relation with the victim Sonu's wife Sunita, which led to the murder. Rajiv was Sonu’s cousin and both worked as painters.

Rajiv had consumed alcohol with Sonu and later while returning home, he attacked him near the forest area in Sector 54 and killed him. A case was registered on September 30, 2020, after the victim’s body was found.

Public prosecutor Hukam Singh argued that an exemplary punishment should be awarded to the accused due to the nature of the crime.

After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced Sunita and Rajiv to undergo life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each convict.

