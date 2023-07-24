Wife, her cousin booked as Chandigarh cop ends his life

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 23

The Ambala police have booked two persons for abetment to suicide after an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Chandigarh Police allegedly ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance in the Mullana area today.

The deceased was identified as ASI Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sonepat.

His body and motorcycle were recovered from the Mullana area.

In his complaint to police, Rajiv, elder brother of the deceased, stated that Rakesh was posted at the Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh. Rakesh had got married in the year 1996 and had two sons.

For the past 10 years, Rakesh and his wife were living separately due to domestic dispute.

A suicide note was recovered in which he held his estranged wife and her cousin responsible for the extreme step. In the suicide note, the deceased stated that his wife and her cousin had illicit relations.

A case has been registered against the deceased’s wife and her cousin under Sections 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Mullana police station.

