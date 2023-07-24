Wife, her cousin booked as Chandigarh cop ends his life

Ambala, July 23
The Ambala police have booked two persons for abetment to suicide after an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Chandigarh Police allegedly ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance in the Mullana area today.
The deceased was identified as ASI Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sonepat.
His body and motorcycle were recovered from the Mullana area.
In his complaint to police, Rajiv, elder brother of the deceased, stated that Rakesh was posted at the Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh. Rakesh had got married in the year 1996 and had two sons.
For the past 10 years, Rakesh and his wife were living separately due to domestic dispute.
A suicide note was recovered in which he held his estranged wife and her cousin responsible for the extreme step. In the suicide note, the deceased stated that his wife and her cousin had illicit relations.
A case has been registered against the deceased’s wife and her cousin under Sections 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Mullana police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women
The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...
Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot
The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour
Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies
On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...
ASI team enters Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi to carry out scientific survey
Besides the ASI team, which entered the complex around 7 am,...