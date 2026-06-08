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Home / Chandigarh / Wife, in-laws booked for abetting suicide

Wife, in-laws booked for abetting suicide

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:23 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law of 27-year-old Rohit, a resident of TDI City, who was found dead in a canal.

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The victim’s family alleged that his wife was allegedly pressuring him to live separately from his parents, causing him mental stress.

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According to the family, Rohit married Payal, a resident of Nabha, in February 2026. On May 31, he left home on his motorcycle but did not return until late at night. Later, his motorcycle was found abandoned on the banks of a canal near the Tahina village in the Sirhind area.

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The police found Rohit’s body in the canal on June 5.

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