Wife, paramour held for man's murder

Panchkula, February 22
The police have arrested a woman and her paramour for brutally murdering her husband three days ago.
The suspects have been identified as Rani Devi and Vijender Kumar (31), a native of Sadnanpur village in Khagariya district of Bihar.
The police said Vijender claimed that victim Shiv Kumar’s wife had told him to eliminate her husband as he was bothering her. He said Rani Devi and he hatched a plan and killed Shiv Kumar.
Victim’s nephew Rajesh Gupta, a resident of Mauli Jagran in Chandigarh, had filed a complaint on suspicion that Rani Devi and Vijender Kumar had killed his uncle.
The police had registered the case against unidentified persons under Section 302 and 34 of the IPC and arrested both the suspects yesterday. They were produced in a court today, which remanded Vijender to one-day police custody and sent the woman to judicial custody at Ambala.
