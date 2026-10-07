Wife poses as PCS officer before marriage, AAP leader lodges plaint

The Fatehgarh Sahib police have registered a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against an AAP leader’s wife and five others for allegedly deceiving him into marriage by representing her as a PCS officer and concealing details of her previous marriage.

The wedding was attended by several prominent party leaders, including Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond.

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AAP leader Amrinder Singh, also the chairman of the Sirhind Market Committee, told the police that he had married Manvinder Kaur on February 16 this year.

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In his complaint to the police, he alleged that before the marriage, he was told that Manvinder Kaur was a PCS officer and unmarried.

After the marriage, he came to know that Manvinder Kaur had previously been married, was divorced and had an around 18-year-old son.

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The AAP leader alleged that documents were manipulated to show her younger than her actual age.

He alleged that shortly after their marriage, Manvinder left the house with gold and silver jewellery, and other valuables.

The case has been registered at the Fatehgarh Sahib police station under Sections 61(2), 318(4), 336(3), 340(2) and of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Manvinder, her brother Tarlochan Singh, mother Varinderjit Kaur, cousin Narinder Singh, relative Rupinder Kaur, and former sarpanch Surinder Singh Rana. All are residents of Sur Singh village in Tarn Taran.