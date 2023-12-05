Wife, son booked for thrashing elderly man

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 4

The Panchkula police have booked the wife and son of an elderly man for allegedly thrashing him.

Bahadur Singh (64), a resident of Pinjore, has accused his wife, Kusum Lata, and their son, Nitesh Walia, of thrashing him several times over the past few months. Perturbed over the alleged harassment, Bahadur has reportedly disinherited both of them. He said that even though they live together, he is not on speaking terms with his wife and their son.

Bahadur alleged that one morning, a few weeks ago, his wife and son attacked him as he was about to leave the house. He said, “Suspecting that they would attack me, I started recording a video on my mobile phone. But they snatched it from me and smashed it on the ground. Then they attacked me.” Besides, he has accused his son of taking away the documents of a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler that he owns.

A case has been registered against the man’s wife and their son under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Pinjore police station.

