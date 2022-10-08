Wildlife week celebrated

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

As part of ongoing wildlife week celebrations, students of classes I to V paid a fun visit to Chhatbir Zoo. The visit left the children in awe and amazement as they went about seeing wild animals. The activity was undertaken as a part of fun and learning, with a message to acknowledge the role played by the animals in maintaining equilibrium in the ecosystem.

DAV Police Public, Panchkula

A training session, “Joy of Life”, was held for students of classes X to XII. Dr Hanif Qureshi, Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, was the resource person for the event. Students learnt the ethics of living a harmonious life during the session.

Sri Guru Harkrishan, Sector 40-C

The NSS wing of the school organised India’s Freedom Run in Sector 40 in compliance with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports with the theme, ‘Azadi ke 75 Saal, Fitness Rahe Bemisal’. Principal Charanpreet Kaur flagged off the run.

AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh

A session, ‘Anti-Bully Campaign’, was held for students of Interact Club wherein they expressed how bullying could be termed an epidemic, with kids and adults being bullied on a daily basis. They discussed why it was important to prevent bullying and how to create a support system for those who are affected by it.