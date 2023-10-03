Wildlife Week celebrations begin with walkathon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

Nearly 1,800 people, including school children, participated in a walkathon organised by the UT Department of Forests and Wildlife here today.

The department is observing Wildlife Week to generate awareness among masses on the protection and conservation of wildlife, nature and natural resources.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal flagged off the walkathon in the presence of Home Secretary Nitin Yadav and Chief Conservator of Forests TC Nautiyal and other senior officials of the UT Administration and the Forest Department. It started from Nepli and culminated at Kansal Log Hut, covering a distance of 10 km and passing through three hillocks while reaching a maximum height of 1,500 ft. The Adviser was among those who covered the distance.

The participants were divided into groups of around 200 people. Each group had a forest official and group leader.

Speaking on the occasion, Nautiyal said it was appreciable that so many people came forward to participate in the walk for the cause of wildlife conservation.

The department has planned various programmes during the celebrations, including exhibition of birds and mammals, lectures and screening of films on ‘wildlife conservation’ in schools, workshop for eco club incharges and teachers of UT schools and painting as well as drawing competitions.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh State AIDS Control Society collaborated with the Forest and Wildlife Department to spread awareness on HIV and AIDS among youngsters by organising quiz and other events.