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Home / Chandigarh / Wildlife Week celebrations kick off at Chhatbir Zoo

Wildlife Week celebrations kick off at Chhatbir Zoo

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Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 01:52 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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A participant dressed as a bird during a cyclothon on Friday.
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Wildlife Week 2026 celebrations at MC Zoological Park, Chhatbir, began on Friday with a cyclothon titled “Ride for the Wild,” organised in collaboration with Cyclegiri.

The initiative aimed to promote eco-conscious living and wildlife conservation under the theme “Connecting Habitats, Thriving Wildlife.”

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Flagged off at 6 am, the cyclists rode through IISER Lights and the Rajpura/Airport lights, reaching Chhatbir Zoo around 7:10 am. There the participants interacted with the zoo staff before a second flag-off for a special ride around the facility.

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Nalin Yadav, Field Director of Chhatbir Zoo, honored special invitees and winners, introduced the zoo’s executive staff and delivered a motivating address emphasising the importance of connecting habitats for thriving wildlife.

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