Will act tough on encroachments, says Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

Coming down heavily on encroachments in the city, the UT Administration has warned of strict action against violators. UT Adviser Dharam Pal today held a meeting with Municipal Corporation councillors from ward Nos. 28-35 and addressed their area-specific concerns.

The councillors highlighted public grievances and sought the intervention of the administration in addressing their concerns.

They sought upgrade of community centres, government schools, dispensaries, sports complexes, anganwadi centres. The Adviser assigned responsibilities at various levels and asked the officials concerned to complete these tasks within a stipulated time.

On encroachments in different areas of the city, the Adviser said the administration would initiate strict action on such violations. The Adviser asked the officials to demarcate government land and fence off the areas so as to avoid more encroachments. He stressed the need for fencing off forest land and directed forest officials to preserve the green area.

Councillors raised the issue of acute parking problem in residential areas. The MC chief shared a pilot comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity. The administration had earmarked 18 sites for the parking of school/tourist buses to address the issue.

On the input of councillors, the Adviser directed the police to keep a strict vigil on the movement of drugs in the city and take effective steps to eliminate drug mafia.

On the issue of unclaimed vehicles, the authorities concerned were directed to track all such vehicles and initiate further process.

The Adviser asked the officials to act strictly against those found drinking in parked vehicles in markets.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, Health Secretary Yashpal Garg and SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal were present.