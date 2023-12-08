Will address problems in mandis: Board

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 7

The Haryana Traders Welfare Board Chairman, BalKishan Aggarwal, met the Chief Administrator of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, at the Sector 6 office today.

The meeting was regarding the various problems faced by traders and farmers in the mandis. Ahuja assured Aggarwal that all the problems in the mandis would be redressed as soon as possible.The Chief Engineer of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Rajesh Kakkar, was present in this meeting.

