Will adopt inclusive approach: VC on recent protests

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

Newly appointed PU Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig today acknowledged that the campus environment is politically charged with recent protests by students, educators and staff. She emphasised that her administration would take an inclusive approach to address the demands of all groups.

In her first interaction with mediapersons as VC, Vig said her appointment would serve as an inspiration to other women on the campus. She had previously held the position of Director of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology for eight years, where she inspired female students to pursue engineering.

Meanwhile, Prof Rumina Sethi, Department of English and Cultural Studies, PU, has been appointed Dean, University Instructions, for one year.