‘Will bring solution to the table in six months’

The Tribune Interview: Sanjay Tandon, BJP nominee for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat

BJP candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon today said he will bring solution to city’s long-pending issues to the table in six months. In an interview with Sandeep Rana, he also took potshots at his INDIA bloc rival Manish Tewari and discussed poll preparations. Excerpts:

How is your campaigning going on?

I have already covered 70% of Chandigarh. Of the total 6.50 lakh voters, I have personal connect with 3 to 3.50 lakh. I do not think this much direct touch with voters anyone in this capacity has or had in the past. I am extremely satisfied with our campaigning. Hard core BJP workers are my biggest support. They feel due to my nomination as the BJP candidate their hearts’ voice has been heard.

You are promising to resolve same old issues that could not be fixed in the past 10 years.

Even in the previous two terms (of BJP MP Kirron Kher), these matters have been taken up and some of them even progressed. I promise, I will bring solution to all these issues to the table in six months. I am in favour of one-time settlement in regard with need-based changes, providing ownership rights to the occupants of small flats, regularise constructions already done outside “Lal Dora” and stopping unnecessary issuance of building bylaws notices to people.

What will be your priorities?

In Chandigarh, officers come on deputation for three-year term only so they take it easy. Thus, there has to be a political will to bring a change. In Chandigarh, there is no MLA, minister or CM. Therefore, the MP is the people’s voice, so I will priorities to resolve issues stuck for a long time.

How do you see your main rival INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari?

Only nine people are handling his affairs. He does not mix with people. He is also not friendly and courteous with people. Even the Congress people are upset with him, while I am relaxed. My rallies witness a gathering of 2,500 people. He is working on me and am not working on him. He is just copycatting my solutions suggested for various issues.

Citing Anil Masih, opposition accuses your party of murdering democracy. What do you want to say?

He (Tewari) is raising issueless matters. He is creating artificial issues.

Why you didn’t accept Tewari’s open challenge for a debate?

‘Voh bade log hai’ (He is a big man). He talks about American-style debating during elections. But, he does not come to the ground and meet people. There is no footfall in his public events. So, he wants to increase the footfall by talking to me through debate. Residents know who lives in city, who does not. Who has been talking up their issues, who has not been. And, who is ‘bhagoda’? I can name 10,000 BJP workers, can he even name 100 Congress workers?

Why MP Kirron Kher and ex-MP Satya Pal Jain have been away from campaigning?

Kher was there at our party president JP Nadda’s rally in Sector 27. Due to her health condition, she is not involved in campaigning. Jain told Nadda that due to his constitutional position (additional solicitor general of India), it will not be right for him to do hardcore campaigning.

#BJP #Lok Sabha