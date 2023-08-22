Will consider advocates’ demands for protection Act, insurance scheme: MoS

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said the Centre would consider demands for the enactment of the Advocates Protection Act and rolling out of an insurance scheme for them.

Meghwal was speaking at a seminar organised by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana on the theme of “constitutional vision for Prabuddha Bharat” to celebrate 100 years of Dr BR Ambedkar’s legal practice.

The demands were raised by Manan Kumar Mishra, chairman, Bar Council of India, and Ashok Singla, chairman, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana. Mishra also demanded an amendment to the law for enhancement of enrolment fees for advocates as state councils were facing a financial crunch. Meghwal said he was in favour of all demands for the welfare of the advocates and would take appropriate steps. He said there was a need to adopt high moral values in the legal profession.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said it was not the education alone, but basic values like ethics, truth and righteous behavior that made the character of a person.