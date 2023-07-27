Will do needful in case involving Haryana ex-minister, UT tells HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 26

The Chandigarh Police have assured the Punjab and Haryana High Court of “doing the needful” in an outraging of modesty case registered in December last year against Haryana’s then Sports Minister Sandeep Singh. The assurance came during the hearing of ongoing “court on its own motion” public interest litigation for monitoring the progress of cases against the sitting and erstwhile Members of Parliament and legislators.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, the Bench observed: “It is also brought to our notice that in one FIR number 168, dated December 31, 2022, under Sections 354, 354-A, 354-B, 342 and 506 of the IPC, the investigation is still pending though a period of seven months has gone by and despite the fact that the case is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team.”

Appearing before the Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, UT Inspector-General of Police Raj Kumar Singh submitted that the investigation was likely to be finalised in the near future. He also assured the Bench that the needful would be done by the next date of hearing.

Referring to a status report filed by Raj Kumar Singh, the Bench observed its perusal showed that a large number of cases under Section 188 of the IPC were pending. The provision deals with deliberate disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant empowered by the law.

The Bench added the position was similar in other reports filed by Punjab and Haryana governments. These showed the pendency of cases under Section 188, read with the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.

“Bhavti Pujara, the instructing counsel of RS Khosla, amicus curiae, prays for time to address arguments as to how such matters clogging the courts can be disposed of and prays for time regarding giving suggestions as to how such matters can be resolved,” the Bench observed, while adjourning the hearing to November 3.