Will promote women's cricket on similar lines next year: Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

Introduced in 2012, a brain child of the Chandigarh Police, the Gully Cricket Tournament got a major push after getting support from the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh.

The tournament, aimed at a social cause, is being conducted after a gap of 11 years. To make the event a success, president of the UTCA Sanjay Tandon is leaving no stone unturned. From forming teams to felicitating the players, Tandon claims to have worked on every aspect to make this tournament’s aim, ‘balla ghumao, nasha bhagao’, a success.

Tandon said, “It was really challenging to make the event a success as it has been organised earlier too under the similar pattern. However, we added more value to it by deciding to honour the players with kits, choosing best performers for UTCA’s coaching camp and by organising some exhibition matches, including the one between the MLAs of Punjab and Haryana.”

He added, “Not everyone in Chandigarh is lucky to get an access to cricket stadiums. But through this tournament, we are trying to make this sport enjoyable for the youth of the city. Around 3,000 youths of the city are participating in the tournament and it is a remarkable moment for us.”

Tandon said, “The UT police are also contributing in the tournament. I am happy that UT DGP Praveer Ranjan accepted my proposal. The teams have been invited through the beat box.” When asked about his motive behind conducting the tournament, Tandon said: “There are no political reasons for conducting this event. I just wanted to promote sports among the youth and to lead them towards a drug-free society. This will motivate parents in the city to push their children towards the field of sports.”

He said: “For attracting more youth, I decided to reward their talent by honouring them with kits, shoes and playing equipment. There was no plan of spending crores on the event, but I cannot stop myself from giving more and more to players with the help of sponsors.” “Next year, we will promote women’s cricket on similar pattern and under more professional environment,” he said.