Will safeguard students’ interests: St Kabir mgmt

Chandigarh, May 11

A day after the Education Department denied recognition to St Kabir Public School, Sector 26, the school management has stated it would take every possible measure to safeguard the interests of all 1,600 students and 250 staff members.

Yesterday, the department derecognised the school for allegedly not admitting economically weaker section (EWS) students for the 2023-2024 academic session. However, the department allowed students to complete the current session and maintained if the school admitted the 23 EWS students within one month of the order, its recognition beyond March 31, 2023, would be considered.

Gurpreet Bakshi, chief administrator of the school, said, “The school has over 50 years of legacy and the management is going to be fully responsible for students and staff. The land for the campus was given on a 99-year lease in 1988, and there’s no mention of any kind of reservation in the allotment letter. The Education Department is trying to misconstrue the facts.

“The matter is sub judice. The matter regarding the filling of EWS seats in private and government schools is still pending in the High Court. Numerous clarifications were sought from the department,” he said.

Bakshi added, “It comes as a surprise that the department decided to withdraw the recognition when the matter is listed for hearing on May 18. The students inducted under the EWS quota are already studying in the school. The department is at fault and owes the school Rs 38 lakh (approximate) towards reimbursement of fee of students already studying under the EWS scheme. We are not against EWS admissions, but it should be done in a lawful way.”

Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director School Education, said, “The matter (reimbursement of funds) is in the High Court. However, the one related to admissions under the RTE isn’t. Whatever decision will be passed by the court, the department will follow it.”