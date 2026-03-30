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Home / Chandigarh / Will turn Mohali-Zirakpur-Kharar belt into finance hub if voted to power: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Will turn Mohali-Zirakpur-Kharar belt into finance hub if voted to power: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Promises road infra upgrade, Metro

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Tribune News Service
Dera Bassi, Updated At : 08:08 AM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. File Photo
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said the party was committed to turning the Mohali-Zirakpur-Dera Bassi-New Chandigarh-Kharar belt into the next financial hub of the country on the pattern of Mumbai and Gurugram.

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Addressing a rally attended by thousands despite a rain spell which necessitated a change in venue, Badal said, “We will create an IT hub in the area besides bringing in tourism projects and establishing an industrial hub in Dera Bassi.”

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He said the area would be linked with a metro rail system and improved road infrastructure. He said the endeavour, which would be completed in five years, would result in the emergence of a new Metropolitan city in the vicinity of Chandigarh. He also detailed how the erstwhile SAD government had put Mohali on the world map by establishing an international airport and that the party was committed to taking it to the next level post 2027.

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The SAD president also spoke on how the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress had teamed up to support each other in elections to Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons of Block Samitis making it clear that they would contest the 2027 assembly election in tandem with each other.

“Like in the block samiti elections to top posts in Baghapurana, Kotkapura and Faridkot besides others in which both parties ganged up to keep the SAD out, the AAP and the Congress will align in 2027 with the same motive,” he said, adding that the people of Punjab would shun both the Delhi-based parties and vote and support their own regional party.

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Youth, farmers in focus

Speaking about his vision for Punjab, Badal said tubewell connections would be given to all farmers who were bereft of this facility. He said besides this, farmers would be given power for twelve hours during day time. He said a World Skill University would be established which would skill one lakh youth every year and would have centres in each district.

The leader also announced plans for an interest-free loan of Rs 10 lakh would be offered to youth besides, restarting an expanded Aata Dal scheme, raising old age pension to Rs 3,100 per month and Shagun allowance to Rs 1 lakh. He also announced that education would be provided free of cost till the graduation level and 75 per cent subsidy would be given to youth setting up livestock farms, including dairy and poultry farms.

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