Will win HP, Gujarat polls with bigger margin: Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 31

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur today expressed hope that the BJP would again form the government in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. He accused AAP and its leaders of corruption and spending massively on advertisement campaigns in the poll-bound states.

“Like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, we will repeat our government in Himachal and Gujarat with bigger margins. AAP should look at Punjab. The corruption is at its peak. The Delhi Health Minister is in jail due to corruption.

The Delhi Education Minister is the main accused in a liquor policy scam. AAP has spent Rs 1,000 crore on poll advertisement alone,” Thakur alleged.

The Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports was at the IISER here to attend Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which was observed to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel across the country today. He flagged off a ‘Run for Unity’ from the campus.

