Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

Chandigarh, January 13
The Chandigarh Administration has extended winter break in government, government-aided and recognised private schools till January 21 in UT, Chandigarh.
The winter break has been extended for students up to Class 8.
For Classes 9 to 12, schools will continue as per previous instructions, an order issued by the UT’s District Education Office said.
