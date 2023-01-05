'Winter gratitude' campaign

Chandigarh, January 4
Startup IT companies/young entrepreneurs, based at the Entrepreneur Development Centre (EDC), came together for an initiative, called “Winter gratitude Drive”, to provide blankets to support staff. The EDC is managed by the Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh under the aegis of the Department of IT, Chandigarh Administration. The initiative was led by the CEOs of Volumetree, Shubham Kumar and Shivam Gupta.
