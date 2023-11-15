Withdraw facilitation charges: Chandigarh Congress

Chandigarh, November 14
The city Congress today demanded the immediate withdrawal of facilitation charges being levied on the payment of water bills, non-judicial stamp papers and commercial property tax.
Rajiv Sharma, spokesperson, Chandigarh Pradesh Congress, termed collection charges over and above the actual bills as an “open loot” by the BJP-led Municipal Corporation and the UT administration. He said there had been a huge increase in local taxes in the last few years. “Even the water tariff has increased significantly in the recent years. Facilitation or collection charges imposed over and above the bill amount will add to the consumers’ woes,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel
Laying steel pipes to create safe passage for labourers to c...
EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy
Also takes up FTA and extradition of fugitives
In Gaza, mass grave ‘dug’ to bury patients
Israeli forces seize Hamas legislative council building, pol...
4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe
44 teams set up across Punjab, records seized