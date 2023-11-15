Withdraw facilitation charges: Chandigarh Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

The city Congress today demanded the immediate withdrawal of facilitation charges being levied on the payment of water bills, non-judicial stamp papers and commercial property tax.

Rajiv Sharma, spokesperson, Chandigarh Pradesh Congress, termed collection charges over and above the actual bills as an “open loot” by the BJP-led Municipal Corporation and the UT administration. He said there had been a huge increase in local taxes in the last few years. “Even the water tariff has increased significantly in the recent years. Facilitation or collection charges imposed over and above the bill amount will add to the consumers’ woes,” he added.

