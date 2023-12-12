Withholding info: High Court grants Chandigarh last chance, slaps Rs 10K costs

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 11

Taking cognisance of consistent violation by the UT Administration to furnish requisite information despite the grant of last opportunities twice, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted last opportunity yet again, this time subject to payment of Rs 10,000 costs.

The direction by Justice Sandeep Moudgil came more than two months after the court asked the chairman of UT house allotment committee to spell out parameters taken into consideration while making out-of-turn allotment of houses.

Justice Moudgil was hearing a petition filed against the UT and other respondents by Arvind Kumar and three other constables. They were, among other things, seeking the quashing of orders vide which the allotment of government houses to the petitioners on out-of-turn basis had been cancelled.

Their counsel submitted that the impugned order was passed wrongly and illegally without assigning any legal reason. It was against the law laid down by the high court and also against principles of natural justice.

One of the issues raised by the petitioners in their plea before the court was whether the allotment of government accommodation already made could be cancelled by the respondents on the ground of paucity, “that too when sufficient pool was available with the respondents”.

Taking up the matter, Justice Moudgil on a previous date of hearing issued directions to the UT, seeking comprehensive details on the allotment of government houses to Class-III and IV employees working in the Chandigarh Police and police personnel from Punjab and Haryana “on account of performing special duties as stipulated in the rules for government houses allotment”.

Justice Moudgil also made it clear that the respondents were required to furnish information on whether a seniority list was maintained for the applicants seeking out-of-turn allotment and on account of performing special duties.

Justice Moudgil granted two weeks’ time to the respondents to file the necessary affidavit. The directions are expected to bring further transparency to the house allotment process for police personnel.

