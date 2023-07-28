Woman, 5-year-old daughter injured in stray cattle attack in Zirakpur, 4th such incident in a week

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, July 28

A woman and her five-year-old daughter were seriously injured after a stray cow attacked the duo in MS Enclave, Dhakoli, at around 8:30pm on July 27.

Victim Sonia and her daughter were chased by an enraged cow and gouged repeatedly even as passers-by made futile attempts to disengage the bovine. The cow later chased a passers-by, leaving the mother-daughter with head injuries and in a state of deep shock.

Both mother and daughter received injuries in the attack and were admitted to a private hospital.

Residents said on July 18, a cow had attacked another resident, Pooja Sharma, while she was returning home after dropping her child at school. The victim had received injuries in her ribs and back.

One more stray cattle attack has been reported in the area.

The population of stray animals is increasing in Zirakpur while the civic body remains a mute spectator with no drive to control the population of stray animals.

Residents said the population of stray cattle has increased in every street of the town. Stray animals are roaming fearlessly while the residents are living in a state of fear here. Residents said they are afraid of coming out of their homes because of the lurking danger of stray animals' attack.

Zirakpur Municipal Council officials said the stray cattle will be caught and brought to the cowshed by conducting a campaign soon.

#Zirakpur