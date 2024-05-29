Woman acquitted in NDPS case after 6 years

Chandigarh, May 28
A local court has acquitted a woman, Reena, arrested six years ago in a case registered under Section 20 of the NDPS Act. As per the charge-sheet, Reena was arrested on January 16, 2018, in Sector 38 here.
She was coming from a residential area and was carrying a bag in her right hand. On seeing the police party, she started walking briskly. But the cops stopped her and on checking her handbag, 800 gm ganja was seized. She was carrying the contraband without any permit.
Following an investigation, the police filed a charge-sheet against the accused. A case under Section 20 of the NDPS Act was finally registered against the accused, to which she pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial.
Ten witnesses were cross examined by the public prosecutor to prove that the accused was in possession of the contraband when she was nabbed.
On the other hand, Anil Sharma, who was appearing for the accused, argued that she had been falsely implicated in the case.
After hearing the arguments, Parmod Kumar, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, acquitted her.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead
The airbags of the car were deployed after the impact, while...