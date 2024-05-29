Woman acquitted in NDPS case after 6 years

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

A local court has acquitted a woman, Reena, arrested six years ago in a case registered under Section 20 of the NDPS Act. As per the charge-sheet, Reena was arrested on January 16, 2018, in Sector 38 here.

She was coming from a residential area and was carrying a bag in her right hand. On seeing the police party, she started walking briskly. But the cops stopped her and on checking her handbag, 800 gm ganja was seized. She was carrying the contraband without any permit.

Following an investigation, the police filed a charge-sheet against the accused. A case under Section 20 of the NDPS Act was finally registered against the accused, to which she pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial.

Ten witnesses were cross examined by the public prosecutor to prove that the accused was in possession of the contraband when she was nabbed.

On the other hand, Anil Sharma, who was appearing for the accused, argued that she had been falsely implicated in the case.

After hearing the arguments, Parmod Kumar, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, acquitted her.

