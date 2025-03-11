DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Woman, aide held for snatching

Woman, aide held for snatching

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
The UT police have arrested a woman and her accomplice for snatching a purse in Sector 34. Arwinder Singh, a resident of Sector 34, had reported that a biker snatched her purse containing cash, documents and a mobile phone. The woman suspect was riding pillion on the bike. During the investigation, two suspects, identified as Chamandeep Singh Aulakh (34), a resident of Mohali; and Anchal (32) of Zirakpur, were arrested.

