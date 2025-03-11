Woman, aide held for snatching

The UT police have arrested a woman and her accomplice for snatching a purse in Sector 34. Arwinder Singh, a resident of Sector 34, had reported that a biker snatched her purse containing cash, documents and a mobile phone. The woman suspect was riding pillion on the bike. During the investigation, two suspects, identified as Chamandeep Singh Aulakh (34), a resident of Mohali; and Anchal (32) of Zirakpur, were arrested.