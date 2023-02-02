Woman among two held for snatchings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 1

Two persons, including a 24-year-old woman, have been arrested by the UT police for snatching mobile phones from two women pedestrians.

The suspects have been identified as Vikram Laddi (31) and Raman (24), both residents of Muktsar, Punjab.

Complainant Anju, a resident of Sector 25, had claimed she was on her way home when two suspects on a motorcycle came near her from the rear and the woman riding pillion snatched her mobile phone on the road separating Sectors 37 and 38.

Further, Sector 38 resident Shilpy claimed while she was on her way to Mohali, two suspects, including a woman, snatched her mobile phone near Sectors 40 and 41.

The police said during investigation, a checkpoint was set up near Sectors 41 and 42 on January 31, leading to the arrest of Vikram. His interrogation led to Raman’s arrest.

The police said the motorcycle used in the crime and the two snatched phones had been recovered from their possession.