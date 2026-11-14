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Home / Chandigarh / Woman bludgeoned to death at Leisure Valley in Chandigarh

Woman bludgeoned to death at Leisure Valley in Chandigarh

Husband held; suspected victim of having an affair

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Published At : 07:20 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Forensic experts gather evidence from the crime spot.
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A woman was found dead with severe head injuries in Leisure Valley, Sector 10, on Friday morning. According to the police, she was attacked with a stone, which a forensic team recovered from the spot. Investigators believe the murder took place late on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Shikha, in her 20s.

The police have arrested her husband, Robin (27), for the murder. According to sources, he reportedly suspected that Shikha was having an extramarital affair, which allegedly led to the crime.

Officials examine the crime spot at Leisure Valley, Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Friday. Tribune photos: Vicky

Officials examine the crime spot at Leisure Valley, Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Friday. Tribune photos: Vicky

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Morning walkers spotted the body, and alerted the police control room around 9.54 am. A police team reached the spot soon and cordoned off the area.

The victim was wearing a white T-shirt and black track pants. She had suffered two-three blows on the head and forehead, leaving a deep wound near her face. A tattoo reading “Shikha” was visible on her arm, just below a green-dial, gold-coloured wrist watch.

Leisure Valley is a popular park frequented by morning walkers and is located very close to the headquarters of the Punjab and Chandigarh Police. By Friday evening, the police had established the woman’s identity. Officials said she had recently moved to Sector 15 from Nayagaon. Shikha originally hailed from Ranchi, while her husband belonged to Uttar Pradesh.

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The couple married in 2020 and have two children. According to pre liminary investigation, the couple had been allegedly experiencing marital discord and Shikha wanted a divorce. As Robin’s phone remained switched off since the incident, the police suspected his involvement in the crime. According to information, two months ago he had been booked for assaulting Shikha’s mother, who suffered a head injury in the attack.

Investigators are examining the surrounding area and questioning frequent visitors to the Leisure Valley.

A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the BNS had been registered.

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