Woman booked again, dupes man of Rs55L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

A Sector 51 resident, Manjit Kaur, who is accused of duping several persons by promising them allotment of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flats, has been booked again by the UT police for duping a man of Rs55 lakh.

Complainant Bhagirath Sharma, a resident of Sector 44, had paid Rs55 lakh to Manjit in February 2020 after she assured him that she would get a flat and a booth allotted to him in Sector 51.

In his complaint, Bhagirath alleged that Manjit had claimed that she had links with the then Punjab Governor and some senior BJP leaders.

He alleged that the woman did not fulfil her promise and also failed to return his money.The police have registered a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC at the Sector 49 police station. Multiple FIRs have been registered against Manjit Kaur in the past.