Woman booked for abetting suicide

Chandigarh, October 20
The police have booked a woman for abetment to suicide. Abohar native Mohan Rajat Kumar, in his complaint, alleged that his sister-in-law, a resident of Sector 44, harassed his brother Amit Kumar, forcing him to end his life at their house on July 10.
