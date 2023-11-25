Woman booked for assaulting mother

Chandigarh: A 56-year-old woman has been booked by the police for assaulting her mother. Complainant Jasjit Kaur (82) alleged that her daughter, Jyoti Singh, pushed her violently following which she fell on the floor at their house in Sector 33 on November 17. She got injured and was admitted to a private hospital in Sector 33. The police have registered a case under Sections 323 and 325 of IPC at the Sector 34 police station and started investigation. TNS
Two arrested for stealing truck
Chandigarh: The police have arrested two persons for stealing a truck. Anu, a native of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, reported that Sagar and Ajay Kanwar, alias Raju, allegedly stole his truck from the motor market, Mani Majra. The police registered a case and arrested both suspects. TNS
DC inspects road work
Mohali: A 7.2-km-long stretch of the Dera Bassi-Barwala road is being recarpeted, said Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain on Friday. Taking stock of the work at Dera Bassi, she said the estimated cost of the repair and strengthening work was pegged at Rs 19.4 crore. Besides providing interstate connectivity, the road is flanked by industrial units and residences of Air Force personnel. It was last repaired eight years ago. TNS
SUV stolen from P’kula Sec 25
Panchkula: An SUV was stolen from Sector 25 here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Complainant Ram Prasad, a Hisar native residing at Sector 25, stated that his four-wheeler was stolen from outside his house. He said he found pieces of shattered glass at the spot. A case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Chandimandir police station. TNS
2 snatchers held
Dera Bassi: The police arrested two youths and recovered two snatched gold chains from them. The suspects, identified as Gursewak Singh and Ankit of Ramgarh, had committed the snatchings in Dafarpur village and Amravati Enclave in Morthikri village. TNS
PO nabbed
Dera Bassi: The police nabbed a proclaimed offender, Akshay of Kambor village in Bijnor district of UP. He was on the run for the past three years. A case of wrongful restraint was registered against him at the Dera Bassi police station on December 31, 2020. TNS
Anshika gets gold in weightlifting
Chandigarh: Anshika lifted a total weight of 64kg to win gold medal in the senior category of the 55kg weight group on the concluding day of the Chandigarh State Weightlifting Championship at Sector 42 Sports Complex. Ramanpreet Kaur (50kg) claimed silver. In the 71kg (youth) event, Navjot Choudhary won gold medal by lifting 130kg, followed by another gold by lifting 130kg in junior age group where Kulwinder Kaur (55kg) claimed second position and Varsha (54kg) finished third. TNS
Maninder helps city win in hockey
Chandigarh: Maninder Singh pumped in four goals as Hockey Chandigarh recorded a 6-2 win over Hockey Andhra Pradesh, during the 13th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai. In another match, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 13-0. Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh (22th, 23rd, 55th) led by example, scoring a hat-trick. TNS
Himanshu bags medal in boxing
Chandigarh: Himanshu Sanwan knocked out Rahul to bag gold medal in the 57-60kg weight group during the concluding day of the 46th Senior State Boxing (men) Championship. Rajat Kataria and Rohan shared third position. Rohit ousted Parshant to win the 60-63.5kg gold medal, followed by Sourabh and Rahat Nawaz at joint third spot. Ravi won the 63.5-67kg category gold by overpowering Nitesh Kumar and Sachin defeated Ashish Hooda in the 67-71kg final.
