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Home / Chandigarh / Woman carrying infant mauled by stray dogs at Rally village in Panchkula

Woman carrying infant mauled by stray dogs at Rally village in Panchkula

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:51 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Sudha Devi, a domestic worker, shows her dog bite wound. Tribune Photo
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A 36-year-old woman, Sudha Devi, carrying her four-month-old child, was mauled by a pack of stray dogs in Rally village here on Sunday morning. When she was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, she was advised to go to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where she finally received medical treatment.

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Sudha, a domestic worker, was on her way from Rally village to Sector 12 for work when she was attacked by around eight to nine stray dogs. Eyewitnesses said the dogs first tried to attack the child, but Sudha shielded him. The dogs then bit her on the left leg. The panicked woman raised the alarm, following which passersby rushed to her aid and drove the dogs away. The victim’s ordeal did not end there.

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“On reaching the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, she had to wait for some time before the staff advised her to go to the GMCH-32. Seeing her on the verge of fainting due to exhaustion and panic, attendants insisted that she be given first aid. She was then administered first aid before being referred to the GMCH-32,” said Vijay Katyal, a resident of Sector 12, who accompanied the woman and her child to the hospital in Chandigarh.

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Sudha said she finally received medical treatment at the GMCH-32.

Residents of Panchkula have repeatedly urged the Municipal Corporation and the local administration to intensify the drive to sterilise stray dogs, saying that dog bite cases have risen sharply over the past three years.

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As many as 14,230 stray dog bite cases had been reported in the district in 2025. The Municipal Corporation claims it sterilises around 500 dogs every month. However, residents say given the large stray dog population, the current pace of sterilisation is unlikely to significantly reduce the menace.

Sumati Sondhi, a resident of Sector 7, who was attacked by stray dogs twice at Topiary Park in Sector 6 here in March and April this year, said, “I was also advised to go to Chandigarh for treatment. I had to visit the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, for further treatment.”

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