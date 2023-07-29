Woman, daughter hurt in stray cattle attack at Dhakoli

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, July 28

A woman and her five-year-old daughter were seriously injured after a stray cow attacked the duo at MS Enclave in Dhakoli around 7:30 pm on Thursday.

The victims — Sonia and her daughter — were chased by an enraged cow and gouged repeatedly even as passersby made futile attempts to disengage the bovine. The cow later chased a passerby, leaving the mother-daughter duo with head injuries. The victims were rushed to a private hospital.

Residents said a cow had attacked another resident on July 18. The victim had sustained multiple injuries.

Zirakpur Municipal Council officials said a drive to tackle the stray cattle menace would be launched soon.

#Zirakpur