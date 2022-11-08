Woman, daughter peddled drugs earlier too: SSP

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 7

A woman and her daughter, who were arrested in connection with a smuggling case on Saturday, were involved in drug peddling in the past too, said Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa today.

The CIA-2 unit of the police had arrested three persons, including the mother-daughter duo, and seized 260 gram of heroin each from the two women. They were travelling by a car. The market value of the heroin is about Rs 2.60 crore.

The suspects were identified as Kukki, her daughter Komal, both residents of Ambala City, and car driver Sewak, a resident of Himachal Pradesh.

The SP said, “During investigation, it came to light that Komal had a case registered against her in May this year for supplying drugs to a man. She had remained in judicial custody for 25 days. The women paid Rs 5,000 to car driver Sewak for each trip from Delhi to Ambala. The car used for the smuggling of drugs was recently bought by Komal. Further investigation is going on.