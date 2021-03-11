Woman declared PO in five cases lands in police net

Panchkula, August 20
The police here today claimed to have arrested a woman, who was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in five cases by a court.
The arrested woman has been identified as Pallavi Swaraj, a resident of Dhakauli in Mohali district.
A police spokesman said five cases were registered against Pallavi at the Sector 7 police station. The court had declared her PO after she remained eluding the arrest.
He said a police team, led by Bhupendra Singh, arrested her on Friday. She was produced in a court, which remanded her to judicial custody.
