Woman delivers baby at Ambala Cantt rly station

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 5

A 26-year-old woman delivered a child at the Ambala Cantonment railway station with the help of Railway Protection Force staff in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As per the information, around 2 am, RPF constable Rajesh Kumar informed that a woman passenger was in labour pain at platform number 7. After getting information, lady constable Renu reached the spot and assisted the woman in delivering a baby.

Meanwhile, around 2.25 am, an ambulance and railway doctor Ashwini reached there and the woman and her baby were shifted to the railway hospital for further medical attention.

The woman, identified as Santosh, a resident of Punjab, was travelling with her husband Lakhan. They had a ticket from Amb Andaura in HP to Ambala Cantonment.

RPF post incharge Javed Khan said the lady constable assisted the woman, protecting her dignity in safely delivering a child.

The woman and her child were taken to the hospital and both were doing fine.