Home / Chandigarh / Woman dies at hospital, kin allege negligence

Woman dies at hospital, kin allege negligence

Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 07:47 AM Jun 09, 2025 IST
A 36-year-old married woman, Sunita, died while undergoing treatment for gallstones at a private hospital today. Family members alleged negligence on the part of doctor and registered a DDR at the Dhakoli police station.

The victim's husband Ajay Kumar stated that on the evening of June 6, her wife complained of severe stomach ache and was admitted to a private hospital at Dhakoli. On June 7 evening, the doctors took her to the operation theatre, and early on June 8 asked the family members to take her to the PGI or a private hospital.

The family members suspected that Sunita had died. Cops said a DDR has been registered and further action would be taken after the post-mortem examination.

