Woman dies by suicide in Dera Bassi

A 27-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself at Kuranwala village in Dera Bassi.

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ASI Dilbagh Singh, who is investigating the case, said the deceased was identified as Zaheera (27), wife of Sibu and daughter of Iskhaar Qureshi, a resident of Bibipur village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. She had been living with her husband in Kuranwala village.

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Police said the woman was found hanging inside her house. According to initial information, the deceased’s husband allegedly used to beat her frequently.

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The local police took possession of the body and sent it to a hospital for post-mortem examination.