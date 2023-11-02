Woman dies by suicide in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 1

A 23-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide in Sector 8 here.

The deceased, who was an expectant mother, has been identified as Divya Verma. She was a native of Ludhiana district.

Divya, who was married in April this year, hanged herself to death. Her husband had gone to Canada three months after their marriage.

An uncle of the deceased said a dowry demand of Rs 10 lakh was being continuously made by her in-laws. He alleged that the victim was also beaten up many times by her in-laws.

The police have registered a case against the victim’s husband, Kabir Verma, father-in-law Khayali Ram and mother-in-law Brijbala.

