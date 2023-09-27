Woman dies in road accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A woman died after a cab was hit by another car. Complainant Sonu Kumar reported that a car hit his cab on the Sector 35/36 dividing road on Monday, leaving a woman passenger injured. She was rushed to the PGI where she succumbed to her injuries. A case against car driver Krishan Raj, a resident of Mauli Jagran, has been registered. He was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Bribery: Haryana staffer, aide held

Chandigarh: The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant posted at the office of the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, along with his “middleman”. Accused Dharmender Gehlot had allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 from complainant through Sandeep Kumar of Kaithal for processing of an arms licence application. A raid was conducted which led to the arrest of the middleman while he was accepting the bribe. A case was registered at Ambala ACB police station and Gehlot was taken into custody. TNS

Karnal man held with 1-kg opium

Mohali: The police arrested Karnal native Krishan Kumar and seized 1 kg of opium from him near the Handesra bus stand on Monday. A case has been registered at the Handesra police station. TNS

Funds for school boundary walls

Fatehgarh Sahib: The district administration will construct and repair the boundary walls of 204 government schools at the cost of Rs 9.20 crore. Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill stated this while presiding over a meeting of District Education Development Committee here on Tuesday. OC

Workshop on stress mgmt

Chandigarh: The Society for Divine Reiki Meditation, an NGO, organised a free workshop on pain and stress management with the help of the Senior Citizens’ Association here on Tuesday. The workshop was held with support of the Fire and Security Association of India. TNS

BJP welcomes new members

Chandigarh: Several members of a community joined the BJP under the leadership of Naaz Rana at Mauli Jagran on Tuesday. City BJP president Arun Sood welcomed them with saffron robes. He said the Congress and other “so-called” secular parties had used minority community as their vote bank and did little for their betterment. He said the Modi government ensured inclusive growth of every community. TNS

PGI finance panel meet today

Chandigarh: The PGI will convene its second finance committee meeting on September 27. Among the agenda is a proposal to hire 50 phlebotomists on outsourcing basis for deployment across various departments. The panel is set to deliberate on the proposal to raise the stipend for BSc nursing students during their six-month internship. In accordance with Central guidelines, the stipend may see a substantial increase from Rs 500 per month to Rs 13,150 per month.

