Woman dies in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 17

A 68-year-old woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the main Kharar-Kurali road near GBM Apartments, Kharar.

As the crowd gathered, the car driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. The victim, who worked as a caretaker in a flat, was rushed to the Kharar subdivisional hospital where doctors declared her dead. A case has been registered.

