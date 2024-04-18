Woman dies in road mishap

Mohali, April 17
A 68-year-old woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the main Kharar-Kurali road near GBM Apartments, Kharar.
As the crowd gathered, the car driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. The victim, who worked as a caretaker in a flat, was rushed to the Kharar subdivisional hospital where doctors declared her dead. A case has been registered.
