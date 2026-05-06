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Home / Chandigarh / Woman doctor hangs self in Fatehgarh Sahib; husband, in-laws face dowry charges

Woman doctor hangs self in Fatehgarh Sahib; husband, in-laws face dowry charges

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Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 03:20 AM May 06, 2026 IST
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In a tragic incident, a woman doctor stationed at the Civil Hospital here allegedly took her own life at her official government residence yesterday. The deceased, Dr Riya from Bathinda, was found hanging in her quarters.
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Following the incident, the police have registered a case against her husband, Ishan Sagar, father-in-law Karun Sagar, and mother-in-law Meenakshi Sagar—all residents of Chandigarh—on charges of dowry harassment.

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According to the police, no suicide note was found at the scene. However, acting on a complaint from the deceased’s mother, Parminder Kaur, they have charged the accused under relevant sections. The complainant alleged that her daughter faced continuous harassment and dowry demands from her in-laws. She added that substantial sums of money had previously been paid to meet these demands, yet the harassment persisted. The body was released to the family after a post-mortem at the Civil Hospital. The police say further investigation is underway.

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