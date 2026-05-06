Woman doctor hangs self in Fatehgarh Sahib; husband, in-laws face dowry charges

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Following the incident, the police have registered a case against her husband, Ishan Sagar, father-in-law Karun Sagar, and mother-in-law Meenakshi Sagar—all residents of Chandigarh—on charges of dowry harassment.

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According to the police, no suicide note was found at the scene. However, acting on a complaint from the deceased’s mother, Parminder Kaur, they have charged the accused under relevant sections. The complainant alleged that her daughter faced continuous harassment and dowry demands from her in-laws. She added that substantial sums of money had previously been paid to meet these demands, yet the harassment persisted. The body was released to the family after a post-mortem at the Civil Hospital. The police say further investigation is underway.