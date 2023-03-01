Woman dragged on bonnet during clash in Zirakpur

Zirakpur, February 28
During a clash over two 10-marla plots, a middle-aged woman was dragged to around 50 metres on the bonnet of a car that went on to hit a stationary car at Ekta Vihar in Baltana this morning. The car was driven by a woman.
Two groups of women and children, carrying sticks and bricks, clashed over the land dispute. Irate residents, women and children allegedly vandalised the car of a property dealer during the clash.
The victim was admitted to the hospital. One of her family members alleged two women attacked them with a stick and bricks. She suffered injuries on the head, shoulder, back, fingers and knees. It was a murderous attack, she said.
In the viral video, two-three women are seen attacking another group of women with a stick and bricks lying in one of the plots. The dispute pertains to selling off two 10-marla plots by converting these into three land parcels.
Baltana police post in charge Jashanpreet Singh said the police were investigating the matter.
