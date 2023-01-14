Woman drug peddler lands in police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 13

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Panchkula police here on Friday claimed to have arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered drugs from her possession.

The suspect has been identified as Anita, a resident of Bihari Colony in Madawala village, Pinjore. A police spokesman said a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested a person, identified as Babloo, alias Kallu, a resident of Bihari Colony in Madawala village in Pinjore, with 104 grams of heroin worth Rs 50 lakh on January 1 this year.

He said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the suspect at the Pinjore police station. During investigation, the woman drug peddler was arrested. The police said the woman, who was arrested on January 12, was today produced before a court, which sent her to two-day police custody.

